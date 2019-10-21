POLICE have issued a distressing image after a ewe was killed by a dog near Narberth.

The owner of the dog has compensated the farmer.

Posting on Twitter on Friday, October 18, police stated: “One female in Pembrokeshire received a community resolution for dog worrying incident at Canaston Woods last weekend.

“The dog owner reported the incident herself and compensated the farmer for vet fees, replacement cost and the recovery of the dead ewe.”

Anyone who has information about, or wants to make a report of livestock worrying, can contact the Pembrokeshire Rural Crime Team by calling 101.

Dog owners are reminded of this advice when walking in the countryside:

• Do not allow your dog to enter a field on its own and keep it under your control at all times.

• Keep your dog on a lead when crossing through fields that contain livestock.

• Stick to public right of ways.

When at home:

• Make sure you know where your dog is at all times.

• Ensure that your property is secure and that your dog cannot escape day or night.

• If you know your dog has previously chased or attacked sheep then take responsible measures to prevent it happening again.