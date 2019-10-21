WITH more than 1000 votes from the general public, Ysgol Gymunedol Wdig, Goodwick Community School was delighted to win the audience award at this year's Gwobrau Shwmae prize giving evening.

Members of the Criw Cymraeg attended the awards evening at the Merlin Theatre in Pembrokeshire College on Tuesday 15th October.

The Shwmae awards aim to celebrate the Welsh language, its culture within communities and the achievements of Welsh language learners.

The school was shortlisted in the Welsh Medium schools category. The audience award was judged by the amount of votes and film views received by Ysgol Wdig.

"We were delighted to receive the Gwobr y Gynulleidfa / Cyhoedd (audience award)," said headteacher, Jonathan Jones.

"The school, led by the Criw Cymraeg, has been undertaking a variety of projects and initiatives to enhance and promote the use of the Welsh language both outside the classroom and in the community.

"It was fitting that the presenter for the evening and ex-pupil of Ysgol Wdig , BBC Correspondent Daniel Davies presented the award to the representatives of the Criw Cymraeg."

.