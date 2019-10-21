A serving prisoner has been sentenced to a further 20-weeks after thousands of pounds in cash was stolen from a van in Monkton.

Adam Barlow, currently of HM Prison, Swansea, pleaded guilty to theft from a vehicle when he appeared via video link before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 15.

A charge of criminal damage to a passenger window was withdrawn by the court.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said the complainant found the passenger window of his van had been smashed, and a bag containing £5,000 in cash had been taken from under the steering wheel on April 21.

The vehicle had been left locked overnight in Monkton.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “The complainant made enquiries and ascertained Mr Barlow was responsible and challenged him.”

A total of £1,320 was given back to the victim by Barlow, and a further £460 was returned by another person, who was convicted of handling stolen goods after he obtained cash from the defendant.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “The Crown’s case is that Mr Barlow was the only person responsible for the theft.”

Barlow, 28, questioned the legitimacy of the money he had stolen when he addressed the bench.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Barlow had admitted the offence at the first opportunity, but claimed he had only stolen £4,000.

He added: “It has not been tested by the police where the money came from, or why someone would have £5,000 in £20 notes in their van overnight.”

The court heard that Barlow was currently serving a custodial sentence for a shop-lifting offence.

Magistrates sentenced Barlow to 20 weeks in prison, and ordered him to pay £200 in costs and a surcharge.