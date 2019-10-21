A MAN was arrested yesterday, October 20, for allegedly drug-driving twice in the same day, just hours after being released from custody for a similar offence.

October has seen 16 drivers arrested for drink and drug driving in the first three weeks of the month, greater than for the whole of September, causing concern among the local Roads Policing Unit.

The sergeant in charge of the team, Justin Williams, said: “One person driving under the influence is one too many, so this number is really worrying. There is absolutely no excuse for it, and the consequences can be devastating.

“The message we want to get out to motorists is that if you drive under the influence of drink or drugs you risk killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else. Could you live with that?”

On Sunday, October 20, a Whitland man was arrested twice in one day for drug driving. He allegedly got behind the wheel of a transit van while under the influence of cannabis, just hours after being released from police custody for the same offence.

He was taken to custody, where a blood sample was taken. The 46-year-old was released under investigation pending the results of the sample.

The investigation team is now making attempts to speed up the blood analysis process in order to determine if the driver can be charged for the two offences.

Sgt Williams added: “We will continue targeting drivers who flout the law, and when we catch you, you will end up in court and could face a fine, lose your licence or receive a jail sentence. You will have a criminal record and you could lose your job. Is it worth the risk?”

Police are urging anyone with information about drink or drug drivers to report it online: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Report drink or drug driving while it is happening by calling 999.