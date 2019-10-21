AROUND £4,000 was raised for charity at Saturday’s concert starring international tenor Paul Potts and Pembrokeshire artistes Bella Voce and Talfan Jenkins.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, End Polio Now, Treat Trust Wales and good causes supported by the concert organisers, the Rotary Club of Narberth and Whitland, will all benefit from the successful night of top musical entertainment at the Follies Theatre, Folly Farm.

“At the end of the evening the audience were on their feet showing their appreciation, which made all the hard work all worthwhile,” said concert organiser John Hughes.

He added: “After performing at Opera City, Tokyo and Fiji in the days before the concert we were proud to have Paul find time in his very busy schedule to come to Folly Farm before leaving for his tour of Germany and Denmark next week.

“We were also delighted to have Bella Voce, and saxophonist Talfan Jenkins performing, and they made Pembrokeshire proud”.

Paul’s performance included popular tenor songs such as O Sole Mio to the more contemporary Moon River, What a Wonderful World and Bring Him Home, the powerful anthem from Les Miserables.

The first half was brought to a powerful end when Paul and soprano Sarah Benbow, musical director of Bella Voce, sang The Prayer. The concert concluded with Paul performing the aria which had brought him to fame on Britain’s Got Talent, Nessun Dorma by Puccini.

Bella Voce, directed by Sarah Benbow also superbly sang a broad spectrum of songs, from Bridge Over Troubled Water, Pure Imagination and Can’t Help Loving That Man of Mine - beautifully accompanied by Talfan Jenkins on the saxophone - , to Nella Fantasia and Welsh classic Calon Lan, which had the audience again on their feet at the end of their set

At the interval, Rotary Elaine Bradbury thanked everyone who had contributed to the evening’s success, including sponsors Folly Farm, Carew Inn, Ocky White, Plas Hyfryd Hotel and Lloyd’s Jewellers, Pembroke Dock.

Audience feedback included the comments: 'It was perfect – worth every minute of the 4hr drive from Nottingham… We felt very privileged to be there and will certainly come again.'; 'Absolutely loved it a great event for a great cause. Well done everyone' and

“'I was spell bound, Paul, and ladies filled the hall with beautiful voices, my first concert......but not my last, well done all.'