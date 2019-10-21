FRIENDS and family of a stalwart Air Ambulance fundraiser have set up a fundraising group in her memory, kicking off their activities by abseiling down the keep of Pembroke Castle.

Laura Davies, from Scleddau, died following a motorbike accident at Pembrey Circuit, Carmarthenshire, on Sunday, July 7, this year. The 40-year-old mum of three did not survive her injuries and died in hospital three days later.

Laura was a passionate fundraiser for the Air Ambulance and just days before her accident was among a group of bikers who visited Wales Air Ambulance headquarters to present £11,417 to the charity.

Now a group of friends, family and supporters have got together to continue her fundraising work.

"Laura was doing a lot of fundraising for the Wales Air Ambulance and we just want to carry it on," said Laura's best friend and neighbour Steph Williams who has helped set up the Laura's Flamingos group.

"We are planning quite a few events and want to carry on raising money for the Air Ambulance".

The group, named after one of Laura's favourite birds, is planning to sign a team up for next year's Cardiff half marathon as well as taking part in triathlons, mud runs, an inflatable obstacle course and organising outdoor cinema events.

"Laura did a charity push bike ride for the Air Ambulance and she did loads with the bikers. She was continuously doing different charity events," said Steph. "She had a passion for motorbikes, and they have had a few that came off their bikes and needed the Air Ambulance," said Steph.

"The Air Ambulance crew that she met in Llanelli was the same crew that assisted on the day of her accident.

"That particular crew flew over Scleddau and the crematorium on the day of her funeral. They have got remembering Laura stickers on their helmets and on the helicopter.

"We just want to continue to give something back and say thank you," said Steph. "Laura would have wanted us to be doing this. It's something she would have continued to do.

"These are such unfortunate circumstances. We are trying to put it into the positive to give something back. It's a difficult time and we are going to do what we can together and remember Laura in the process."

Anybody who wants to join Laura's Flamingos Cardiff half Marathon team, or who is interested in supporting any of the other events, can contact Steph via Facebook.

"They don't have to have run before," said Steph of the half marathon event. "Charlotte, Laura's daughter, has never run before but she is starting training now and will run in memory of her mum. It would be nice if we could get a team together and train together."