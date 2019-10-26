OVER £9,000 has been raised for the British Heart Foundation by a 36-hour non-stop cycle ride.

The 17 cyclists who took part in the event each rode 285 from Harrogate in Yorkshire to Tenby and back again.

Known as the Harten 400, the wheels for the magnificent fundraiser were put in place by Dai Morgan, who said: "We all have been totally blown away by people's generosity and support."

The riders - who were backed by a support crew, originally aimed to raise £2,500 for the charity by the ride last June.

They not only smashed their target but nearly quadrupled it by raising £9,056.

Added Dai:"We have to say a thank you to our sponsors who never asked for anything in return - Northern Agriculture; Andrew Pearce Plastering and Narberth travel, who provided support vehicles; Pizzabellas; Princes gate Water Andrew Price; Burns pet food; Nigel Morgans builders; Cardigan Bay Caravan Park; Coast to Coast Caravans; R&M Williams; F.B. Mason; Cyclefit Tenby; Pembrokeshire Taxis; Austwel; Gina Hughes; Utopia; Cottleys Developments; Capture The Moment Pembrokeshire and Dringarth holiday cottage.

"A big thank you to all support crew as there would be no way we would have made it back without them. Then we have the cyclists, unbelievable people, who gave so much for this cause. But the biggest thank you must go to everyone who donated, it means so much and so worth while."

With the big challenge over, the fundraisers plan to continue on a smaller scale.

Events planned included an evening at the De Valence in Tenby in February and the annual social ride to Cardigan in the spring.

Details will be posted on the Harten400 Facebook page.