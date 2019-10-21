A brother and sister who are Pembrokeshire’s only young ambassadors for Follow Your Dreams are staging a Hallowe’en event as their next fundraiser.

Amelia and Wilson Mills Mcbeth from Saundersfoot are working hard to raise awareness and money for the charity which supports children with learning difficulties to achieve their potential and well-being.

As Wilson, who is just three, has Down syndrome, this is a cause close to their heart.

Amelia, 14, and her little brother – who is a pupil at Ysgol Hafan y Mor, Tenby - raised £780 in the summer with their T21 Picnic in the Park at Pembrey Country Park.

They are now branching out with their first private fundraiser for Follow Your Dreams.

Said Ysgol y Preseli pupil Amelia: “Recently, a Follow Your Dreams trustee, Louise Worth, contacted us after hearing about how amazing our event had been.

“Louise has a holiday home at Haven, Lydstep Beach, and

after recently meeting with her and site manager David Evans, our next fundraising event was arranged.

“Louise had informed us that she has previously mentioned holding an event for Follow your Dreams in the past and with us now on board, it was a no-brainer.

“David is very kindly allowing us to hold the event as a private function exclusively for owners and holiday makers.”

The day on Saturday will feature fun for all ages.

Louise, who is a talented artist, has painted a watercolour of Tenby to be auctioned. Another owner at Lydstep, Alexandra Stauber, will be offering pamper sessions throughout the day.

Amelia and Wilson have been busy asking local businesses for support, and they have been generous in donating raffle prizes including restaurant vouchers, hampers, wine and soft toys

To find out more about Follow Your Dreams, see followyourdreams.org.uk