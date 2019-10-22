AT LEAST 38 people from Pembrokeshire have returned from London after taking part in a two-week international non-violent rebellion against climate change. 15 of these were arrested, some twice.

Extinction Rebellion's international rebellion drew to a close on Friday after a fortnight of non-violent demonstration in over 60 cities worldwide, disrupting business as usual to highlight governments' inaction on the climate crisis.

A wide range of Pembrokeshire people, aged between six and 72 years old, took time away from work and loved ones to spend time in the cold and rainy streets of the capital.

Welsh rebels this time focused on the occupation of one of twelve sites around Westminster, outside the Home Office and Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

"Despite an overall 'robust' approach from the police service, some officers were clearly moved by the subject of the demonstrations as well as the creativity shown in how to deliver the message," said Jon Hudson, 52, from Haverfordwest.

"Tears were seen rolling down officers' faces as they stood in a line facing the Red Brigade, who give an artistic representation of the blood of the rapidly increasing number of people and species becoming casualties of climate chaos."

Rebels from Pembrokeshire participated in key actions, targeting the Home Office, London City Airport, insurance companies housed in the Walkie-Talkie building in the City of London, the BBC and Oxford Circus.

"The BBC is limiting coverage of the crisis to a few channels and the majority of people who will be most affected are being treated as if they had no interest," said 72-year-old Vicky Moller from Newport. "The urgency for action should be not be hidden from any audiences."

Some Pembrokeshire rebels returned to London to support those that were still there, after the London MET Police issued section 14, effectively a London wide ban on all Extinction Rebellion activists gathering.

After two weeks of targeting a variety of institutions and streets in London, rebels painted their hands red and wilfully handed themselves to the police.