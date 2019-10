A Haverfordwest man is accused of attempting to rob a teenager at a Milford Haven cash point.

Ry Robert Williams, of Peregrine Close, Haverfordwest, aged 27, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 15.

He is alleged to have attempted to rob £120 cash from a teenager who was at a Milford Haven cash point on July 5.

He was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Swansea crown court on November 15.