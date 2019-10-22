THERE was a dawn call for the Tenby lifeboat and the coastguard rescue helicopter this morning (Tuesday) to go to the aid of an ill man on Caldey Island.

The RNLI all-weather craft, the Haydn Miller was launched shortly after 7am after a call from the man, a resident of the island, complaining of chest pain.

Members of Tenby coastguard rescue team were also aboard to assist with carrying the patient and preparing a helicopter landing site should one be necessary.

Once alongside at Caldey, the coastguard team and a member of the lifeboat crew were taken up to the patient to provide casualty care.

After being assessed by the crew member, and with no ambulance available, it was decided that Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 from St Athan would be the best option to get the casualty to hospital.

The coastguard then met the helicopter at the lighthouse, before bringing the paramedic back down to assess the casualty.

Once the paramedic was happy that his patient was stable enough to be moved, he was brought up to the lighthouse helipad, before being loaded onto the helicopter for his flight to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

The lifeboat crew and coastguard then made their way back down to the lifeboat for the short trip back to Tenby, arriving at 9.40am.