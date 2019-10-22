A MILFORD Haven author, launching his new business start-up guide, is calling on young would-be entrepreneurs to share in his know-how at a special workshop taking place on Saturday, October 26.

Author Michael Allen is in the process of launching his new book Choose an Idea with Confidence, which he wrote over the summer in Milford, a sequel to his earlier book Bouncepreneurs.

The new book is being launched at 7.15pm on Thursday, October 24, at the Royal British Legion on Hamilton Terrace, with a workshop taking place at the same venue on Saturday, October 26, 10.30am-4pm.

“Choose an Idea with Confidence! is a guide book for wannabe entrepreneurs to find great ideas for start-ups. By great ideas I mean those with a very high chance of success. It is available on Amazon Kindle,” said Michael.

“Since leaving Milford Haven I have built up three market research businesses and run economic development campaigns in 18 countries. I have put all my experience into this book.

“Before I launch my workshop tour, I wanted to give something back to all those people who have supported me during the course of writing the book, and to show younger entrepreneurs a smart way to start up and start up safe.

“The workshop is taking place at the British Legion on the 26th; it would be great to have 18-30-year-olds there. Dads and daughters, mums and sons very welcome.”

There are just 10 free seats available.

Anyone who would like further information is welcome to contact Michael at mike@chooseanidea.com or chooseanidea.com

The Facebook Link is tinyurl.com/y4cu42hw