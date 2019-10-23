Police have confirmed the sudden death of a young man in a rural area of Newport, Pembrokeshire.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police was made aware of a sudden death at a property in a rural area of Newport, Pembrokeshire, shortly before 10am yesterday (October 22).

"Sadly, it was confirmed a 22-year-old man had passed away.

"Next of kin and HM Coroner are aware.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesman confirmed their attendance but said they could provide no further information.