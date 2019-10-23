A drink-driver stumbled out of his car after driving from Manorbier to Pembroke, a court has heard.

Morgan Paul Brockway, of St Teilos Road, Church Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, October 16.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police spotted Brockway, 21, stumbling out of the driver’s side of a Vauxhall Astra in Main Street, Pembroke, at 12.40am on September 28.

“He was clearly heavily under the influence of alcohol. He was asked to provide a road-side sample, but refused and was arrested.”

When taken to the police station, Brockway was found to have 115mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than three times the legal limit of 35mg.

He told officers he drank ten pints of Guinness and a quarter of a bottle of Southern Comfort before driving from Manorbier to Pembroke.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He stated he usually drinks more than that.

“He stated he felt drunk and felt like a prat for doing it. He asked the rhetorical question ‘what if I killed someone?’.

“He had driven over public roads over a significant distance.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “Clearly it’s a serious matter and Mr Brockway definitely realises that. He describes himself as being a complete prat. He was completely frank in his interview with the police.

“He can offer no explanation, save to say it was a stupid drunken mistake.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with ten rehabilitation activity days, 250 hours of unpaid work and a three-month 7pm to 7am curfew.

Brockway was banned from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “It was a significant and dangerous drink-driving offence. You were way over the limit and you drove some distance.”