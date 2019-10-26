NEYLAND-BASED safety equipment business Simon Safety has given a first-aid boost to the newly formed Pembrokeshire Hockey Club.

Simon Ashton, managing director of Simon Safety, recently presented the club with sport first-aid kits for all its main teams.

The club was formed over summer through the amalgamation of Haverfordwest Ladies and Pembroke Ladies Hockey Clubs, together with Pembroke County Men's Hockey Club.

The aim of the club is to provide a centre of development and excellence in Pembrokeshire for hockey. This season the teams within the club will retain their previous club's status within their respective leagues. The men's team play in the Verde Recreo Hockey League, De Cymru Division 1, while the ladies 1st, 2nd and 3rd teams play in the South Wales Women's Hockey League, Premier 1, Premier 2 and Division 5 respectively.

The Ladies 4ths will play in the South West Development league.

The club also enters teams onto the West Wales Junior League played on a monthly basis at under 15, 13 and 11 age groups.

Currently training and home matches take place at both Pembroke Leisure Centre Astro and the Astro in Haverfordwest.

See: pembrokeshirehockeyclub.co.uk , and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.