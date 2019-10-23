TEN buildings in Narberth town centre are amongst those in Pembrokeshire illuminated in purple this week to mark the campaign to eradicate polio worldwide.

Purple is the signature colour of the crusade spearheaded by Rotary International as a purple dye is used to mark the little finger of children who have been vaccinated against the potentially-fatal disease.

Twenty five years ago, there were 350,000 cases of polio each year. Now, 99.9 per cent of the world is polio-free.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries where polio cases are still being reported

“We have made incredible progress towards eradicating polio,” said the End Polio Now campaign local organiser Nigel Towns of the Rotary Club of Narberth and Whitland’s foundation committee.

“But we need to work together to get the job done.”

Following the Purple4Polio theme, the club is now in its third year of encouraging Narberth High businesses to illuminate in purple to mark the campaign.

The Queens Hall and Hotel Plas Hyfryd led the way during the past two years, and they have been joined this year by The Welsh Collection, the Golden Sheaf Gallery, Next Door Florists, FBM Estate Agents, No. 47, The Happy Planet, Sixthehighstreet and Andrew Price.

Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club president Elaine Bradbury thanked all the businesses for their support of the cause.