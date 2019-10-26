A RIDE on a steam train made famous by the Harry Potter fantasy books and films is just one of the goodies up for grabs in the first-ever online auction of gifts and experiences by national charity the Fishermen’s Mission.

With 50 items, ranging from a family ride on the ‘Harry Potter’ stream train, a day with a professional artist, luxurious food hampers to self-catering cottage holidays, there is something for everyone and every budget.

Every item you successfully bid on raises funds for the Fishermen's Mission, which has a site in Milford Haven.

The website is now live, register and start bidding www.fishmishauction.org.uk/auction but don’t leave it too late as it must all end on Friday, November 1.

The charity’s business development director, Alison Godfrey said: “We are calling the auction the Festive 50, a mixture of creative gifts and experiences, donated by wonderful supporters.

“Fundraising is vital but also making awareness of the charity so we can support more fishing families. Our aims of practical welfare and emergency support comes from a small team of; full time, part time and volunteers.

“Monies are vital as the charity rely on donations, they are pleased to say that for every £1 donated, 88p is spent on providing the services to fishermen, active, retired, as well as their families.”