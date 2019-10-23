The Met Office has issued a heavy rain weather warning for later this week.

The warning, which is in place for all of Wales, is expected to see heavy rains start at around midday on Friday (October 25) and continue throughout Saturday (October 26).

Forecasters say the rain may bring transport disruption and flooding.

The Met Office website said: "Rain is expected to arrive across parts of the UK during Friday and become heavy and persistent, this is especially true for high ground exposed to the strong southwesterly wind.

"There remains some uncertainty to the locations likely to see the highest rainfall totals.

"This rain is expected to continue falling in similar areas for around 24 hours.

"As such during this period 40-60 mm of rain is likely, with perhaps as much as 100 mm over higher ground."

Fast flowing or deep floodwater may cause a danger to life, and there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded.

Some communities could become cut off by flooded by roads and spray and flooding could cause difficult driving conditions.