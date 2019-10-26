A TIERS Cross YFC member has been named a winner at the recent British Farming Awards.

Aled Thomas was presented Agricultural Student of the Year Gold Award.

Aled has benefitted from pushing himself outside of his comfort zone at university and in his extracurricular activities.

Starting at university, Aled was unsure if he had taken the right path and says the biggest challenge was mixing with people from such different farming backgrounds from all around the country.

Now, graduating with a 2:1, Aled is certain he made the right choice.

“I quickly realised that everyone around me had the same interests and passion for agriculture.”

Aled has developed a keen interest in vegetable growing from his degree after spending his placement at Puffin Produce. He is going to travel in February 2020 and wanted to look in detail at what the UK could learn from California and Holland on maintaining a continuous supply of fresh vegetables in the UK while battling the climate.

“I am completely passionate about producing the highest quality crops possible while maintaining freshness and reducing ‘food miles’,” he said.

Outside of university, Aled is a keen member of Young Farmers Clubs, and has held numerous positions.

On winning, Aled said: “I feel quite humbled that others think I have done enough to warrant being here. Once upon a time I didn’t think I would make it through the first term, let alone four years.

“Young people coming into agriculture are the future and those who will be responsible for eventually feeding the national. It can be challenging to dispel the myths around agriculture and events like the British Farming Awards keep us real and refreshing and relevant. It is a time to share the great work we do and come back stronger.”

Joanne Davies, Chairman of Tiers Cross YFC said: “We as a club are very proud of Aled, who is our current Vice-Chairman, it is a fantastic achievement for him and we are delighted to support him. He is a great asset to us always taking part and encouraging others.”