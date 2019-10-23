A defective tyre cost an executive chauffeur £197 following a court appearance.

Richard Pugh, of Tower Hill, Marloes, represented himself when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 15.

He previously pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on Picton Place, Haverfordwest, on August 5, while the ply or cord was exposed on the front near-side tyre.

The court heard Pugh was a professional driver who previously held a clean driving licence. He told the bench he was currently not working because of health reasons.

Pugh, 51, said he had been advised by his doctor to go to hospital after reporting chest pains.

He told the court that he had been driving his father’s BMW, which he would not normally use, and had failed to notice the small amount of wear on the tyre when checking the car.

“I would not have used the car if it had not been an emergency.”

Magistrates fined Pugh £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Three penalty points were added to his licence.