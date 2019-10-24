Charges of attempting to kill a Whitland badger and damaging a sett have been denied.

Matthew Howell Jones, of Jones Street, Tonypandy, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, October 21.

Jones, 38, is alleged to have wilfully attempted to kill a badger and interfered with a badger sett by damaging it the Llanfallteg area of Whitland, on January 20.

He is also accused of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of a black terrier type bitch were met, between January 6 and 20 in the Tonypandy area.

It is alleged that Jones did not seek veterinary care for the dog’s alopecia and skin lesions caused by sarcopic mange, to protect the animal from pain, suffering, injury or disease.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

A trial, which is anticipated to last two days, was listed for January 9 and 10.