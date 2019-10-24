AN EXPERIENCED motorbike rider and charity fundraiser, who died after falling from her bike at a motorcycle track day, saved the lives of four people through organ donation.

Mum-of-three Laura Jayne Davies, 40, of 19 Cefn Coed, Scleddau, died on July 10 after suffering a severe head injury at the Pembrey racetrack three days earlier.

Ms Davies had been thrown head-first from her Yamaha R1 motorcycle, after it 'high-sided' her.

At the Thursday, October 24, inquest in to Ms Davies' death, Coroner’s Officer for Dyfed-Powys Police Hayley Rogers said Ms Davies, formerly of Newgale Farm, who later set up a cleaning business, was described as “a friend to many”.

She had become a keen cyclist, later taking up motorcycling, enjoying the biking lifestyle and visiting many racing circuits.

The inquest heard Ms Davies had been keen to encourage women to take up biking, setting a group ‘Woman Up And Ride,’ echoing the popularity of a similar group for men.

Ms Davies was also heavily involved in fundraising for Wales Air Ambulance; which friends, family and supporters have vowed to continue.

Just days before her accident she was among a group of bikers who visited Wales Air Ambulance headquarters to present £11,417 to the charity.

Such was her popularity in the motorcycle world that hundreds of bikers joined her funeral cortege as it made its way to Parc Gwyn Crematorium in late July.

Miss Rogers said Ms Davies had attended the Pembrey track day on July 7, riding in the experienced Intermediate Group, completing sighting rides and several track sessions on the day.

At 4.39pm that day, a safety marshal at the track’s Brooklands hairpin raised a red flag, used when emergency assistance is required.

Medical crews rushed to the scene and the Wales Air Ambulance Heli-med helicopter was launched, taking Ms Davies to Cardiff’s Heath Hospital, due to the seriousness of her injuries.

CT scans revealed Ms Davies had suffered severe head injuries; she was placed in critical care.

Sadly, her condition failed to improve; organ donation was agreed, and and the agonising decision to withdraw care was made; Ms Davies passing away on July 10.

Ms Davies’ organs allowed four other people to "live their lives," the inquest heard.

Police collisions investigator PC Gary Rees told the inquest there was no evidence of any other rider being involved, or any problem with the track surface.

He said the Yamaha was in well-maintained condition, free of any defects.

Everything had to be in top condition before Ms Davies would ride, with no corners cut, the inquest heard.

Reaching a conclusion of death by misadventure, HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Mark Layton said: “From the evidence, Laura Jayne Davies was participating in a motorcycle event at Pembrey; as she was negotiating a hairpin bend she lost control and suffered a serious head injury from which she did not recover."