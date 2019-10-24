A FANG-TASTIC two days of scary spooks, fabulous fireworks and pimped-out pumpkins is in store in Saundersfoot this weekend.

The village’s popular Big Double Bang Weekend combines all the fun and festivities of Hallowe’en and Bonfire Night in a family-friendly event that attracts thousands of people.

The fun begins tomorrow (Friday) night with the Trick or Treat trail around the village, which is organised by Wisemans Bridge Rowing Club, and is rounded off with a disco and fancy dress competition.

A funfair will run on the harbour both days from midday, while around the village there will be the free-to-enter Spooky Bat trail, which is already underway.

The village’s land train will undergo a transformation into a ghost train, with passengers able to listen to a spooky story as it makes its way around the streets on Saturday and Sunday afternoons this week, as well as on Thursday October 31 and Friday November 1.

A pumpkin-carving competition offers some great prizes for all ages, and every entrant receives a goody bag. Entries can be taken to Dilys Photography Gallery on High Street up until and 5pm on Saturday.

There is also a competition for the best-dressed shop window, judged on the vote of the public.

The weekend comes to a sparkling conclusion with Saturday night’s two free fireworks displays, at 6.30pm and 8pm. There will be car parking at the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot harbour and Coppet Hall, with an extended bus service to and from Tenby.

For more information, see www.visitsaundersfootbay.com or Visit Saundersfoot on Facebook.