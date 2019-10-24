A Goodwick man has denied leaving a local petrol station without paying for fuel on two occasions.

Joshua Burns, of Brynawelon, Stop and Call, pleaded not guilty to two charges of making off without payment when he appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 15.

It is alleged that Burns, 22, made off from Fishguard service station on October 6 without paying for £15 of unleaded petrol.

He is accused of returning to the same business on October 10 and leaving without payment after putting £33.05 of fuel into a vehicle.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and listed a trial date for November 18.

Burns was released on unconditional bail.