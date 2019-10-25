A FAMILY run Pembrokeshire laundry is hoping to clean up by claiming a prestigious industry award.

Thomsons Laundry, based in Haverfordwest, is an independent family run laundry and linen provider serving businesses across mid and west Wales with more than 60 years of experience.

Thomsons specialise in the supply of high quality linen to business ranging from small B&Bs and holiday cottages right up to large hotels and holiday parks.

The company also supplies workwear.

The business has made the shortlist of finalists for commercial laundry of the year at the national Laundry and Dry Cleaning Awards (LADAs), organised by trade newspaper Laundry and Cleaning Today.

Now in the fifth year, the LADAs have become the pinnacle of celebration for the laundry and dry cleaning industry.

Andrew Hansen, co-owner and managing director of Thomsons, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been nominated for this award. The fact that we as a small family-run laundry are going up against some of the industry’s biggest names speaks for itself.

“It is recognition of our staff’s hard work and dedication to providing the best service possible to our customers.

“We continue to invest in quality equipment to ensure our service remains at the level we, and our customers, expect.”

The LADA winners will be announced at a glittering award ceremony at Mercedes- Benz World on Thursday November 7 in Surrey.

For more information on Thomsons, see www.thomsonslaundry.co.uk