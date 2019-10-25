An irate drunk woman was described as ‘totally out of control’ when she scratched a doorman and kicked a police officer.

Danielle Lloyd, of Howarth Close, Milford Haven, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 22.

Lloyd, 28, pleaded guilty to assaulting a doorman, an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in Quay Street, Haverfordwest on October 5.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said Lloyd was asked to leave a Haverfordwest night club at 1am because of her behaviour, and became irate when told to hand over a bottle of alcohol.

She was put into a headlock after taking a swing at a member of the public, then swung a punch at a doorman, catching him with her fingernails and causing a deep scratch below his eye.

Miss Vaughan said: “She was completely out of control at this stage, and lashing out at door staff and members of the public.”

Lloyd continued to be violent when arrested and kicked out at police. She caught an officer on his shin with her foot on her way to custody, causing him immediate pain.

When interviewed she stated she could not remember much about the incident.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Lloyd had not been out for a long time, but was persuaded to join a group of friends on a night out on this occasion.

“She clearly drank too much.

“She can only apologise to you, the police and the doorman. She has not been out since, she has not drunk alcohol since.”

Mr Kelleher said Lloyd had recently enrolled on a degree course and was trying to turn her life around. “She is making every effort to improve herself.”

After viewing video footage of the incident, Lloyd noticed that her eyes were bright red and suspected her drink may have been spiked.

Magistrates sentenced Lloyd to a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work.

She was ordered to pay £200 compensation to each victim, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.