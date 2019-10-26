A GROUP supporting homeless people in Pembrokeshire is desperately in need of warm clothing at the temperatures drop.

Homeless Pembrokeshire needs coats and jackets for its coat rail project. If anyone has an old coat hiding at the back of the wardrobe, dig it out, give it a clean and get in touch.

The group posted on Facebook: “We can make sure it goes to someone in need through one of our coat rails. Help someone keep warm this winter.

“All we ask that any coats are clean and in good condition with all zips/buttons, etc in good working order.

“The idea of the Coat Rail Project is, if you have a need - whether you're homeless or just can't afford a good winter coat, you're free to take one. If you want to help, leave one, it's that simple.

Coat rails are at the following locations:

The Coffee Cave, High Street, Haverfordwest.

The Precinct, 25-27 Charles Street, Milford Haven.

The Library, Pembroke Dock.