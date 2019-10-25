The Met Office has upgraded its weather for areas Pembrokeshire to an amber alert.

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, with up to 120mm of rain falling over higher ground starting at around 6pm this evening (Friday, October 25).

Some areas will be exposed to strong southwesterly winds and fast-flowing floodwater cause a danger to life.

This amber warning is in place until 11am on Saturday (October 26), and covers parts of Pembrokeshire.

The Met Office has said on its website: "Rain will be heavy and persistent across South Wales, particularly in areas exposed to the strong southwesterly winds.

"Rain will ease from the west later on Saturday morning.

"Many places are expected to see 60-80 mm of rain with as much as 100-120 mm possible over higher ground."

A yellow warning is still in place for the rest of Pembrokeshire until 1pm tomorrow.