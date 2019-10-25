Firefighters were called to Castle Square, Haverfordwest, this lunch time following an electrical fire at the Poundland store.

The store was safely evacuated.

Part of Castle Square was cordoned off as firefighters went about their work.

An eyewitness said she saw firefighters wearing breathing apparatus taking several hoses into the shop.

At least two fire appliances attended the scene.

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there had been a small electrical fire to the rear of the shop.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries.