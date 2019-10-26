A RETIRED Methodist minister, who had served the church in south America, contracted a fatal disease associated with asbestos during his travels, an inquest heard.

David Charles Stringer, aged 78, of Celtic House, Goodwick, died at home on June 24, surrounded by friends and family.

Acting Coroner’s Officer for Dyfed-Powys Police Maggie Julien told the October 24 inquest that County Durham-born Mr Stringer, the son of a minister and lecturer, had a variety of roles during his working life, including a bank clerk, a teacher in Germany, a researcher, and a linguistics lecturer.

Mr Stringer, who held many academic qualifications, gained a theology diploma in 1980, later training as a Methodist minister, serving in many posts, including overseas, learning Spanish in Costa Rica and as a minister in Bolivia with his wife, and fellow minister, Margaret.

Mr Stringer, who had previously lived in Goodwick, retired there in 2005.

He was in good health, other than suffering from varicose veins, the inquest heard.

In September 2018, during a routine operation for gall stones, a cancerous growth was found around Mr Stringer’s liver.

An unsuccessful course of chemotherapy was started in January 2019.

On the morning of June 24, Mr Stringer passed away at home.

The cause of death was given as Peritoneal mesothelioma, the inquest heard.

Reaching a narrative conclusion, HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Mark Layton said: “It has not been established from the evidence I have heard how he came into contact with asbestos; David Charles Stringer has travelled and contracted mesothelioma from an unknown origin.”