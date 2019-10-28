AN ELDERLY Neyland woman died in hospital after sustaining injuries in a fall at home, an inquest heard.

Mrs Mary Bernadette Davies, 93, of Parkview, Kensington Road, Neyland died on July 8 at Withybush hospital after previously suffering a fall on June 25.

Acting Coroner’s Officer for Dyfed-Powys Police Maggie Julien told the October 24 inquest that Ireland-born Mrs Davies, who lived alone, had worked on local farms in her early adult years before moving to England in the 1950s, working on looms in mills.

She later worked as an industrial housekeeper until her retirement.

Mrs Davies had suffered from diabetes and heart problems, and had recently cut her foot and slipped from her wheelchair, the inquest heard.

On the evening of June 25, Mrs Davies suffered a fall at home which triggered an alarm, which led to an ambulance callout and also alerted her son and daughter-in-law, who attended from their nearby home.

Mrs Davies said she was uninjured, falling after losing her footing while carrying a glass of water upstairs, the inquest heard.

She was taken to Withybush where her condition deteriorated.

Mrs Davies was formally declared to have passed away shortly before 2am on July 8.

The cause of Mrs Davies’ death was given as a large left-side haematoma in a statement made by Dr Angela Puffit.

Reaching a conclusion of an accidental death, HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Mark Layton said: “From the evidence, Mrs Mary Bernadette Davies suffered an injury from an unwitnessed fall, and sadly did not recover.”