Rhosygilwen Cottage

Rhoshill

Cardigan

Offers in excess of £325,000

Set in an idyllic rural location, surrounded by beautifully maintained grounds amounting to 0.72 acres and enjoying far reaching countryside and sea views, this beautifully decorated semi-detached property boasts character features throughout such as exposed beams, exposed stone and curved walls.

The family size accommodation is set over two floors comprising: ground floor, porch, lounge with a multi-fuel burner, kitchen/diner with electric aga and custom made units with ash worktops, sunroom with custom-made windows, reception room, utility, shower room, with bathroom and four bedrooms on the first floor.

The layout of the property has the potential for flexible accommodation with the fourth bedroom benefiting from its own staircase.

The property is approached by a country lane, offering ample off road parking to the front, with the benefit of an adjoining single carport, which leads through to a single garage/ workshop/ potting shed and office, offering the flexibility of home working.

With 0.72 acres of land, the property offers a stunning split-level landscape garden, including a range of flowers, and fruit trees, mature planting, vegetable beds, soft fruits, greenhouse, a pond and patio area, which is an ideal space for outdoor dining.

The sunroom takes full advantage of the attractive water feature and an ornamental bog garden with its own elevated boardwalk.

West Wales Properties

01239 615915

westwalesproperties.co.uk