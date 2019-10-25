A frustrated father told his ex’s new partner he knew people who killed for fun.

Joshua William James Webb, of Foley Court, Monkton, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 22.

Webb, 23, pleaded guilty to sending Instagram messages conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety to the recipient in Neyland on July 24.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said an exchange of messages between Webb and his ex-partner’s now husband over child contact arrangements escalated into an argument and threats.

She said: “The defendant became increasingly threatening and at that point the messages were causing concern.”

Webb sent messages stating: “I promise you will be eating through a straw.

“My face will be the last thing you ever see. I’ll do prison time. You will be dead when I get hold of you.

“You don’t realise that I know people who will kill you for fun. You will have to walk around Neyland with eyes in the back of your head, because it’s not just me that you will have to look out for.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Webb had experienced difficulties in seeing his son, and became angry when his ex’s new partner posted on social media that the child was now calling him ‘Daddy’.

“He did make all of these rather stupid remarks, empty threats, because he was angry. This was his side of a two-way conversation.

“Other things were said to him and in his angry mind, as time went on, things became more and more surreal.

“He is extremely sorry. It was a ridiculous thing to type to anybody. He would never have carried out the threats that he made.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge. The bench imposed a one-year restraining order prohibiting Webb from contacting the victim or his wife.

The chairman of the bench said: “Having seen the messages, they were very threatening and very frightening.”