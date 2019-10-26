Mountain Ash

Sandy Hill Road

Saundersfoot

Offers around £349,950

Mountain Ash is a detached cottage with extensive outlooks and spacious grounds having development potential.

The property provides comfortable accommodation with pleasant views including outlooks towards the sea and coast.

This detached dwelling offers family size accommodation, and sits in fairly close proximity to the ever popular and sought after village of Saundersfoot.

The accommodation briefly comprises: Open porch, hallway, Living room/bedroom 3, lounge, dining room, sitting room with extensive views over the village, kitchen, side hall and bathroom and separate WC, with a landing and two bedrooms to the first floor.

Outside there is a walled and paved forecourt, to the side a gated driveway which provides excellent parking facilities, with access to the double garage. To the rear a large patio area, and sizeable grounds slightly sloping which is mainly laid to lawn and incorporates various attractive shrubs and trees.

The large grounds are a special feature and planning consent has been passed for the demolition of the existing cottage and the construction of two sizeable dormer-style detached houses/bungalows both of which will have outlooks over Saundersfoot towards the bay and adjoining coastline.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com