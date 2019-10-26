THERE’S a ‘buzz’ around Neyland after becoming the newest ‘bee-friendly’ town announced by the Welsh government.

This is the accreditation for the Caru Gwenyn/Bee Friendly initiative: a scheme that encourages schools, businesses and communities to help combat the decline of insect pollinators.

Chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, and Neyland county councillor, Simon Hancock said: “I am delighted Neyland's status as a pollinator-friendly community has been recognised. This award is recognition of real collaborative working between the local school, public bodies, businesses and churches. Bees are essential to our environment and the maintenance of plants and flowers.

“The accreditation demonstrates how Neyland people care passionately about their surroundings and their determination to ensure we have a thriving and sustainable environment."

The town council decided to go forward with the application after a year of activities, following the four themes of the scheme: food, five-star accommodation, fun and pesticide-free.

The Neyland and District Environment Enthusiasts (NADEE) group was involved with the project and an enthusiast team of volunteers planted the flower beds in Railway Terrace.

Adam Pollard-Powell of NADEE said: “It’s easy find out which garden plants are good for bees and other pollinators by looking for the ‘Perfect for Pollinators’ label on plants and seeds. A list can be downloaded from the RHS website.”

Accommodation was provided by ‘bee hotels,’ as well as letting grass grow long for hibernating insects.

Neyland School now has a gardening group led by volunteer Debbie Vines.

The children from the eco-committee helped to plant wildflower seeds at the front of the school. These provided nectar for bees during the summer, despite being affected by drought.

Several events were hosted by Reverend Alan and Mary Chadwick of St Clements Church, including a talk on pollinators, and a ‘bee tea’ in the vicarage featuring food made by bees, a workshop making bee hotels, and a pollinator count / spotting. The school eco-committee designed bee posters for the school’s bee friendly area.