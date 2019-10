An alleged Class A drug dealer is to appear at crown court.

Shaun Willington, appeared via video-link at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 22.

It is alleged that Willington, 26, was in possession of 22.25 grams of cocaine in Pembroke Dock on December 7, 2018, with intent to supply it.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Willington will next appear at Swansea crown court on November 22.

No plea was entered.