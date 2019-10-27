A Maenclochog carer was more than three time the drink-drive limit when police stopped her at 10am, a court has heard.

Lonwen Morgan, of Heol Fair, Maenclochog, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 22.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police stopped Morgan’s Skoda Fabia near her home at 10am on October 4.

“They spoke to the driver and could smell alcohol emanating from her breath. She gave a positive roadside breath-test and was arrested.”

She was found to have 120ml of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than three times the legal limit of 35mg.

The court heard that Morgan, 59, had a previous similar conviction in 2009.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “It was a high reading, but there are many good reasons why this lady needs help.”

The bench was told that Morgan, a part-time carer, was extremely remorseful for committing the offence, and was on her way home from work when police stopped her.

The court heard she had become alcohol dependant following a bereavement and family issues.

Magistrates sentenced Morgan to a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was disqualified from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay £295 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “We are very concerned that this was at 10am in the morning.”