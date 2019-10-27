Rosslyn

Station Hill

Goodwick

Price guide £250,000

Rosslyn is a deceptively spacious detached listed Grade II residence which was formerly owned by the Great Western Railway and was converted in the 1960s to a dwelling.

The property is in excellent decorative order having been renovated and modernised in the last 12 months to an extremely high standard. The well appointed character accommodation is on two floors and consists of one/two reception, three/four bedroom and three bath/shower rooms (two en-suite).

In addition, there are easily maintained gardens as well as a concrete hardstanding which allows for off road parking for at least two/three vehicles.

Superb coastal sea views over The Parrog to Fishguard Bay and to Dinas Head can be enjoyed from the property and it is ideally suited for family retirement, holiday letting or for investment purposes.

The agents recommend inspection in order to appreciate the full extent of accommodation and location.

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com