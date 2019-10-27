EMPLOYEES, business partners, their families, and Dragon’s community, celebrated an exciting 10-year milestone event recently at Dragon LNG.

The on-site event, on a stunning Pembrokeshire day, was a perfect way to commemorate the start of commercial operations at Dragon 10 years ago on August 25 2009, and celebrate the hard work of the Dragon team.

It was also an opportunity to thank Dragon’s community for their support, not just since the start of commercial operations, but since the company established in Waterston in 2005.

With entertainment from Little Monsters and David Hitchcott magician, face painting, food, games and a historical video of the terminal construction, there was something for everyone.

The highlight of the day for the majority of the visitors was a guided bus tour around the LNG plant – taking in the jetty, process and reliquefication areas. Fantastic feedback was received from everyone.

During the first 10 years Dragon:

• Has carried out safety inductions for 11,000 people - the equivalent of the population of Haverfordwest

• Staff have worked 2 million hours (1 person working for over a 1,000 years)

• Has 29 staff who have been at Dragon more than 10 years. On the team today Dragon have a total of 351 years of experience in running the business

• Has invested over £1m in Pembrokeshire, focussed on Youth Development and Training

• Has sent out enough gas to keep the lights on in Milford Haven for 1,599,442 years.

A spokesman said; "Dragon LNG would like to take this opportunity to thank all their external stakeholders, including our community, local business, and project partners for their support and services provided, not just over the last ten years, but also during construction of the terminal."