Salon 45

85 Hill Street

Haverfordwest

£248,500

Business is open as usual at Salon 45 until sold and this is a chance to snap up a unique, spacious and homely property with business potential in a central location in Pembrokeshire's county town of Haverfordwest.

The property currently comprises a salon business on the ground floor, with a large residence on the two floors above.

The property is available with the business use, however the owner is intending to apply for change of use, so that the property can be converted back to fully residential if a buyer so wishes.

Either way, the property offers value as a business with residence, or as a first-class residence in its own right.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk