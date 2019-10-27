8 Wheelers Way

St Daniels

Pembroke

Offers around £234,950

Situated at the head of a quiet and desirable cul-de-sac sits 8 Wheelers Way, and being slightly elevated it offers some lovely views over the town and Commons area to the front.

The bungalow itself is exceptionally well presented, offering stylish and tasteful decoration throughout, which may suite retirees or families the like.

Internally this sizeable, lovely bungalow briefly comprises: Entrance porch, entrance hall with double storage and airing cupboard, 5.26m living room, 5.67m kitchen/dining room, bedroom 1 with en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms, a study/single bedroom and family bathroom.

Outside to the front there are two parking areas/driveways with parking for a minimum of three cars, and attached garage.

The front is mainly laid to ornamental gravel border, planter border housing specimen shrubs and plants etc with pathways to main entrance.

To the rear this attractive rear garden offers privacy and seclusion with the added benefit of being designed for ease of maintenance.

Wheelers Way is situated within the St Daniels development, to the south side of the historic town, offering easy access and a fairly short walk to the town's amenities.

