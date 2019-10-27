Temptation got the better of a Pembroke Dock woman when she found a bank card while short of funds.

Kayleigh Davies, of Dimond Street, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 22.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Davies, 26, stole a £1.35 can of pop from Londis Stores, Pembroke Dock, on July 13.

She also took possession of a Barclays Bank card which had been lost by its owner in Pembroke Dock on June 20, and used its contactless facility to spend £163.24 through several transactions.

The court heard that Davies, who was identified through CCTV footage, had previous similar convictions.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Davies found the card when she was short of money.

“It was at a time when she did not have an awful lot of money because there were issues with her benefits.

“She was struggling financially. The card was contactless, with no money, temptation got the better of her and she used it on a number of occasions.”

Mr Webb said Davies had mainly used the card to buy food.

“She was not squandering it as such. She was using it to support herself.”

He added: “She is trying to turn her life around, but that’s a long road that needs to be walked by her.”

Magistrates fined Davies £80 and ordered her to pay £1.35 compensation to Londis, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.