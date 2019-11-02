A FEAST of music was enjoyed at Christ Church, Milford Haven, recently, when Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir were guests.

A packed appreciative audience were entertained with a variety of songs.

The choir is going from strength-to-strength under the direction of Sarah Sharpe.

Sarah then played Stranger on the Shore on the clarinet, followed by the famous Troyte's Chant from Under Milk Wood.

This she sang playing the piano, with her husband Jon on the guitar and vocal. Rhys Evans enthralled the audience playing the cornet.

Rhys is a fifteen-year-old from Milford Haven, who plays with Milford Haven Town band and Goodwick brass band.

Rhys received a standing ovation. The choir is expecting to see a lot more of this young gentleman in the years to come.