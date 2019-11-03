A NEW business has opened its doors in Haverfordwest, providing state-of-the-art treatment for hair loss and scalp problems.

Hair Clinical, located in Merlins Court, Winch Lane, provides previously unavailable treatment for patients suffering with hair loss and scalp problems in West Wales.

The business has been founded by Lisa Thomas, who has retrained to become a trichologist in order to help those who suffer not only the visible effects of hair loss and scalp problems, but also the mental effects.

Preseli MP Stephen Crabb cut the ribbon, officially opening the new business to a large crowd of supporters and well-wishers.

Following the event, Stephen Crabb said: “It’s wonderful to see a new business open in Pembrokeshire, especially one bringing a previously unavailable service to our county.

“Hair loss can impact on people’s well-being, and to have the technology now available in Haverfordwest to help people combat that is fantastic. I wish Lisa and Hair Clinical the very best of luck.”

Owner Lisa Thomas said: “Saturday night celebrated the culmination of three years hard study and many months of planning and investment. Having our dear friend, and MP, Stephen and his wife Beatrice with us for the opening was the icing on the cake. I am so excited about bringing a vital service to Pembrokeshire.

“Hair Clinical is set up to help local people as they battle the mental and physical anguish of hair loss and scalp issues. The machines and treatments we have available are not usually seen outside of London or Manchester and it is really wonderful that I will be able to help people regrow their hair right here in Haverfordwest.”