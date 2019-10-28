A post-graduate’s ‘error of judgement’ cost him £237 and his driving licence.

Dylan Price, formerly of Kilgetty, now of Park Place, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 22.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said a traffic collision at Station Road, Pentlepoir, was reported to police at 6.40am on August 15.

“Mr Price seemed to have hit the corner and flipped the vehicle.”

Price, 22, told officers he had a pint of shandy at 11pm the previous evening after providing a positive road-side sample.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and was found to have 157mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, nearly double the legal limit of 80mg.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “It was a complete error of judgement following a night out with friends. He stayed at a friend’s property and thought he was safe to drive, having had a number of hours sleep.

“He thought he would have slept it off, but had not.”

Mr Webb added that the road where Price wrote off his Seat Ibiza was found was known locally as being difficult and dangerous.

The court heard that the post-graduate student was previously of clean character.

Magistrates banned Price from driving for 22 months and fined him £120.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “I am sure that you have learned a big lesson here today.”