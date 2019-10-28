FISHGUARD and District RoundTable's annual cawl crawl was a souper success, with more than 200 people sampling 2,085 bowls of cawl in 18 venues.

Cawl crawlers had four hours to sample as many cawls as possible, scoring their favourite three and rating the venue with the best atmosphere.

Twelve deep-bellied participants managed to sample all 18 versions of cawl in the venues dotted all over the twin towns and Scleddau, winning a special certificate for their efforts.

This year's best cawl winner was the Old Coach House in Fishguard; with JT@3 coming second; Scleddau's Gate Inn was third with the Gourmet Pig fourth and the Rose and Crown fifth.

The award for best atmosphere went to Fishguard and Goodwick RFC where cawl servers were dressed in traditional costumes, Welsh songs filled the air and cawl was followed by Welsh cakes fresh off the griddle.

Second prize for atmosphere went to the Royal Oak, third to the Globe Inn; the Rose & Crown came fourth and the Glendower fifth.

"The Round Table would like to thank every venue who took part for their time and hospitality," said Chairman of Fishguard and District Round Table, Mike Annis.

"New businesses and old went to extra lengths decorating their venues, it was great to see the town busy with people enjoying the day and visiting businesses they may not usually frequent.

"We had participants from as far away as Bristol who tailored their stay to coincide with the cawl crawl.

"Thanks to Puffin Produce for their continued support of this event and helping us showcase great local produce."