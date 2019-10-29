NEW swimming sessions have been launched at Haverfordwest Leisure Centre for people who have dementia, their carers and families.

The weekly sessions are run by PAVS dementia support scheme together with Pembrokeshire Leisure - Pembrokeshire County Council’s leisure services.

“Frequently when people are diagnosed with dementia they feel that they can no longer continue doing the hobbies and activities that they once enjoyed,” said Cherry Evans, PAVS Community Connector for Dementia Supportive Communities.

“This project is about enabling people to carry on doing want they enjoy and having the opportunity to keep active and to socialise together.”

The sessions, which are run on Sundays from 5pm to 6pm at Haverfordwest Leisure Centre swimming pool, are part of the Dementia Supportive Communities project in Pembrokeshire.

“The aim of the project is to improve the lives of people living with dementia, their families and carers, and ensure they can live their lives as they wish,” said Cherry.

Gary Nicholas, Leisure Services Manager, said they were delighted to introduce the sessions.

“Although we have run in-house dementia awareness training in the past, we’ve never had a dedicated activity for people with dementia,” said Gary.

“The sessions have been going really well so far and we are glad to be able to help to make a difference.”