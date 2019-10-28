Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that a body discovered in Pembroke Dock last week is that of 16-year-old Kianna Patton.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that formal identification has taken place and the body discovered in Pembroke Dock on October 24 is that of 16-year-old Kianna Patton."

Kianna's father, Pilgrim Patton, said: "From our hearts, we thank all of you, everyone, for your prayers, you loving messages of support & your best wishes.

"I would also like to thank everyone involved in the search for Kianna, and the Dyfed Powys Police for doing everything they could to find her. I am truly grateful. Thank you."

A Just Giving page has been set up in memory of Kianna by a family friend, with donations helping towards funeral costs.

The page can be found here.