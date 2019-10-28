TWO sniffer dogs from Pembrokeshire have received a special commendation from West Mercia Police for their work in disrupting serious organised crime.

Scamp and Yoyo are owned by Stuart Phillips of Pembrokeshire-based BWY Canine Specialist Search Dogs. They are specially trained to track down tobacco and cash and their finely tuned noses have turned up millions of pounds of counterfeit tobacco and proceeds of crime cash.

Last month they, along with Stuart and his family, were invited to the Herefordshire Local Policing Area Awards ceremony at the request of Superintendent Sue Thomas, Police Commander for Herefordshire.

Their award was presented to them by the Chief Constable as well as the Mayor of Hereford and High Sheriff of Herefordshire.

Scamp, Yoyo and Stuart were awarded the commendation for their work with West Mercia Police, where Scamp and Yoyo are used to find illegal tobacco products and cash.

They have worked on a number of large operations with Herefordshire Police, tackling illegal tobacco which is connected to other serious and organised crime.

"This is probably the most prestigious award we've received," said Stuart. "Being recognised by the police service is quite important.

"The awards night was brilliant. We were in a room with other officers from different departments within the police service who were getting awards. It was nice to be in a room full of award-winners."

The award reads:

"Stuart Phillips and detection dogs Scamp and Yoyo are awarded the commendation in recognition of continued support to West Mercia Police in the enforcement and disruption of serious organised crime."

The ceremony in Hereford was also a chance for the trio to meet up with the officers they work with and the officers who nominated them for this prestigious award.

This is one of three awards Scamp has won so far this year; he has also won the Chartered Trading Standards Institute Hero Award and also last month received a Special Commendation for his detection work from the Anti-Counterfeiting Group (ACG).