A ‘boisterous’ puppy knocked over an elderly neighbour and injured a gardener.

Freddrick Winder, of Cwm Gwennol, Saundersfoot, pleaded guilty to two charges of owning a dog which was dangerously out of control, when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on October 22.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said two gardeners were working in Cwm Gwennol on February 4 when Winder’s German Shepherd Brandy appeared ‘loose and running wild’.

The dog held one of the gardeners by his wrists, and jumped up at the other man and bit at his clothing.

Brandy ran into Winder’s neighbour's house when he opened his door on February 11.

Miss Vaughan said: “The dog barged into his address. The dog was running wild inside the property.”

Donald Hurlow, 88, suffered a fractured hip and shoulder when Brandy knocked him over, and had to have surgery as a result.

The court heard the incident was currently the subject of a civil claim, and Mr Hurlow’s mobility had been restricted as a result of his injuries.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, he stated he was very active for his age before the incident, and a burden had been placed on family who had to assist him after he was injured.

“The effects on me have been profound. I still need to use crutches to get around safely.”

Alistair Beck, defending, handed the bench a character reference for the dog, which escaped from experienced dog owner Winder, 65, on the first occasion while he was helping his wife into their home.

“It was out of character. The dog was young and was just playing, not realising the distress it was causing.”

He added that Brandy darted out of a fence gate which was normally secured on the second occasion.

“Mr Hurlow was shouting for Mr Winder’s benefit. The dog reacted to the shout and jumped up. It was not growling, it was being boisterous.

“The dog was captured on both occasions and measures have been taken to avoid this in future.”

Winder sat with his elderly neighbour during a three and a half hour wait for an ambulance.

Mr Beck urged the bench not to impose a destruction order for the dog. He added: “It was effectively two momentary lapses of judgement.”

The chairman of the bench said: “We are satisfied that the dog is not a danger to public safety. We view it as just a boisterous puppy.”

“This was very much a series of unfortunate events, but Mr Hurlow suffered these injuries and his life has changed because of this. It’s had a hug impact on his life.”

Winder was ordered to pay £672 in fines, costs, compensation and a surcharge.